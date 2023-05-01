West Virginia Press Box Collapse Sends Nine to Hospital

The partial collapse of a press box floor at a school softball tournament in West Virginia sent nine people to hospitals over the weekend, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Superintendent of Wayne County Schools Todd Alexander told WSAZ that two students were transported by helicopter, three adults by ambulance, and four other students by their parents to receive medical attention.

“There were five people that were in the press box at the time, it appears we had four students and an adult that were in the press box,” he said. “And underneath the press box, there were a couple of adults and another student.”

Volunteer Fire Chief Dennis Jackson told WSAZ that emergency crews responded to call from Wayne High School at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and that everyone had been moved away from the press box by the time paramedics arrived on scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

WSAZ The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon, sending multiple people to the hospital.

“Not real sure what happened,” Jackson said. “We do know the floor came down, the cause is still under investigation.”

Alexander told the news outlet that the collapse is under investigation, and inspectors are expected to examine the site on Monday.

A middle school softball tournament was being held at the time, according to reports.

Wayne is in southwestern West Virginia, about 165 miles (260 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.