Millions of Muslims from all over the world have converged on Mecca in Saudi Arabia to partake in Islam's annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

In the coming days, people will immerse themselves in religious rituals and acts of worship that originated more than 1,400 years ago. Faithfuls attending this year's Hajj will have to contend with excess heat, a ban on children under the age of 12 and crackdown on unauthorized entry.

Here's a look at the pilgrimage and its significance to Muslims.

What is hajj?

Hajj is an annual religious pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca and is required of every physically and financially capable Muslim at least once in their lifetime. The journey takes faithfuls along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago and retrace the journey of Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael as they are known in the Christian and Jewish traditions.

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, in addition to the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving and fasting.

When does Hajj 2025 start and end?

The Hajj occurs once a year during the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar year. This year, Hajj will begin on Wednesday, June 4 and end on Monday, June 9.

What are some of the rituals pilgrims perform during Hajj?

During the five-day celebration, pilgrims will perform a series of rites and rituals, known as the five pillars of Islam, that present them with physical, spiritual and emotional challenges intended to bring them closer to God. This includes performing “tawaf,” where they pray around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. Crowds move counter-clockwise seven times around the granite building, their hearts tilting toward the structure meant to symbolize the oneness of God in Islam.

Pilgrims also trace the path of Hagar, or Hajar, the wife of Prophet Ibrahim, Abraham to Jews and Christians, who Muslims believe ran between two hills seven times searching for water for her son, Ismail. The next day, pilgrims head to Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon. There, they pray for God to forgive them of their sins and make supplications.

Before carrying out the rites of hajj, Muslims must enter the sacred state of "Ihram." For men, this means dressing in white seamless draping garments, while women wear long, loose-fitting clothing and headscarves, or hijab. Women also forgo makeup, nail polish and perfume to draw closer to God. Scholars say the intention is to discard luxuries and vanity, shed worldly status symbols and immerse the pilgrim in humility and devotion to God.

At the end of the pilgrimage, men are expected to shave their heads, and women to snip a lock of hair in a sign of spiritual rebirth and renewal.

Some Muslims spend their lives saving up for the trip or wait years to get a permit, which Saudi authorities distribute to countries based on a quota system.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is one of Islam’s holiest festivals, honoring Ibrahim’s devotion to God and marking the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

What is Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is the Islamic holiday that begins on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, during Hajj.

Eid al-Adha marks Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

It coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj. It is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.

Muslim pilgrims will also take part in the symbolic "stoning of the devil" by throwing pebbles at three pillars that mark the places where the devil tried to interrupt Ibrahim’s sacrifice in Mina, a city east of Mecca. The act recalls Ibrahim’s victory over temptation. They will stay in Mina for several nights before the pilgrimage ends with a final circling of the Kaaba.

When does Eid al-Adha begin?

This year's Eid al-Adha begins at sunset on Thursday, June 5.

What are the new rules for Hajj 2025?

Saudi Arabia has banned children under 12 from this year’s Hajj — one of the biggest policy changes in recent years.

Riyadh reportedly introduced the ban as a precautionary measure to ensure children’s safety during the pilgrimage, which could be a dangerous environment for them because of the huge crowds.

Children are exempt from doing the Hajj and are not required to fulfill other Islamic obligations, like prayer and fasting, until they reach puberty.

But that doesn’t stop some parents from wanting to take their children to experience the Hajj and see the holiest site in Islam, the Kaaba, the black, cube-shaped structure that is the focal point for daily prayers.

Due to high demand and limited supply of Hajj spaces, Saudi Arabia began cracking down on people traveling to the country on short-term visas and then entering Mecca without official permission for the Hajj.

In April, to curb unauthorized Hajj pilgrimages and control inbound travel, Saudi Arabia suspended the issue of short-term visas for 14 countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco. The Interior Ministry warned in May that a fine of up to 20,000 riyals, or about $5,330, would be imposed on anyone attempting to enter Mecca during the Hajj without the correct visa.

How much does it cost to make a Hajj pilgrimage?

The price of a Hajj ranges from $4,000 to $20,000, depending on the length of stay, level of comfort, and country of departure. Depreciating currencies, high inflation, and tax hikes in Saudi Arabia also have an impact on how much Muslims end up paying.

The countries that typically send the most pilgrims are developing nations. Some have trimmed the price of government-backed Hajj programs to make them more affordable. But this step isn’t always enough.

In Saudi Arabia, which has also introduced flexible payments, domestic pilgrims pay 20% within 72 hours of booking, another 40% during Ramadan and the final 40% the following month.

Can non-Muslims go to Mecca?

Non-Muslims cannot enter or pass through Mecca and portions of Medina, a city in western Saudi Arabia, which are considered sacred.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.