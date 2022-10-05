What to Know About Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

Consumers can now buy hearing aids from stores and online without the intervention of an audiologist or a doctor.

The change follows a recent rule change by Congress that goes into effect in mid-October. The new ruling may be able to save people hundreds, even thousands of dollars when shopping for hearing aids.

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aides are a new category of the product that consumer can buy directly, without visiting a healthcare professional, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Communication Disorders. The OTC hearing aids are intended to help adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. The OTC hearing aids make sounds louder so adults with difficulty hearing are better able to listen, communicate and participate in daily activities.

In addition, OTC hearing aids are regulated as medical devices by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

There are some questions to ask before purchasing a new pair of hearing aids:

What’s the return policy? Do they have replaceable or rechargeable batteries? Are they sweat or water-resistant? Will they pair to your smartphone or bluetooth?

The ruling also standardizes features for hearing aids. For example, all over the counter hearing aids must allow users to adjust the volume. Adjusting for volume may seem like an obvious feature, but there are a lot of choices available.

After trying out several pairs, Judi Mayer who is dealing with hearing loss for the past few years said, “I guess hearing loss affects your life because you miss out on a lot. You don’t realize what you have lost until all of a sudden you can hear it.”