When is Fall 2022? When Do Clocks Fall Back? Here Are the Autumn Dates to Know

The start of fall comes with more than just changes in leaves.

It will come with changing sunset times, changing clocks and more.

But when does it all change exactly?

Here's a look at some of the fall dates to know about.

When is the start of fall?

The autumnal equinox occurs on Sept. 22.

Fall doesn’t technically begin until 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the Northern Hemisphere, but meteorological fall, observed by weather experts and forecasters, officially began on Sept. 1 and runs through Dec. 1.

Astronomical fall continues through 3:48 p.m. CT on Dec. 21, when winter officially begins.

When do we 'fall back' our clocks?

Daylight saving time will soon come to an end, which means Americans will soon turn their clocks back a full hour.

In the United States, daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks, running from early-to-mid March to the beginning of November in those states that observe it.

In 2022, Daylight Saving Time began on March 13, more than a full week before the official start of spring.

Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 6 -- that's the date that most people in the U.S. will set their clocks back an hour.

When will the sun start setting before 7 p.m.?

One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.

Unfortunately for sunshine lovers, the earlier-sunset trend is only going to continue through December, and most of the U.S. will see pre-7 p.m. sunsets beginning the week of Sept. 12.

When is the earliest sunset time of 2022?

The earliest sunset of 2022 will occur during the week of Dec. 12 across most of the U.S., varying slightly by location.