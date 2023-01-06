So far in 2023, no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. But that could change Friday night, as the next drawing -- set to take place at 8 p.m. PST -- will offer a massive jackpot of $940 million.

That's $483.5 million in cash, for those counting.

And while there's only one way to hit the giant grand prize, there are 8 other ways to win some cash.

The Dec. 30 drawing, for example, yielded 2,776,599 winning tickets, with prizes ranging from $2 up to $1 million.

A ticket sold in Ohio matched the five white balls to win the $1 million prize, and 82 tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize, ranging from $10,000 to $30,000.

"In the 22 drawings since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14, there have been more than 19.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels," Mega Millions said. "These include 41 worth $1 million or more, won in 18 different states from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia."

With the next Mega Millions drawing set for Friday, here's a breakdown of how much you can win at each level.

How to Play Mega Millions

Each ticket costs $2 to play. Players also have the option to add a "Megaplier" option to their tickets. That addition costs $1, and can potentially multiply any non-jackpot prize a player wins.

To play, players are asked to pick five numbers between 1-and-70, and to choose one Mega Ball.

Players can either pick their own numbers, or can have the machine select numbers for them. Tickets must be purchased one hour or more before the drawing.

In order to win the grand prize jackpot, players must match all five numbers, along with the Mega Ball.

How to Win Mega Millions

There are nine different ways to win prizes in the game.

If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, you win the jackpot. The odds of doing so are around 1-in-302 million.

Here are the other eight prize levels. All of these prizes are subject to the “Megaplier,” which can increase the given prize.

Match five numbers: $1 million

Match four numbers and the Mega Ball: $10,000

Match four numbers: $500

Match three numbers and the Mega Ball: $200

Match three numbers: $10

Match two numbers and the Mega Ball: $10

Match one number and the Mega Ball: $4

Match the Mega Ball: $2

Tickets can be checked at any Illinois Lottery retailer, or via the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Prizes of $600 or lower can be claimed at participating retailers, with certain limitations. Prizes over that amount must be redeemed at Illinois Lottery customer service centers.

