Where Will the Next Olympics Be Held? Here is a List of Future Sites

The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, and as the world reflects on two Games being held within a six-month span, fans are also looking ahead to what’s next for the prestigious event.

This year’s Olympics marked the first time that a city has ever hosted a Winter Olympics after hosting the summer-version of the event, and while no future site will duplicate that feat, there is a good mix of old friends and new participants that will host the biennial tradition in the years ahead.

Here are the future sites for the Olympics:

2024 – Paris, France

Paris will host the next Summer Olympics in two years, and it will have been a full century since the French capital hosted the Games by the time the torch is lit.

Paris also hosted the Olympics in 1900 and in 1924, and it will become just the second city to host the Olympics three times, joining London in that category.

2026 – Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in Italy, marking the first time the event has been contested there since 2006 when Turin hosted the Games.

It will also mark the first time that the Olympics has been hosted by a pair of cities, and it will be the first Games since 1984 with the opening and closing ceremonies taking place in different cities.

The Italian colours light up the stadium 🇮🇹 😍



Ciao, @milanocortina26! We can't wait for what's to come in four years' time. #ClosingCeremony | #MilanoCortina26 pic.twitter.com/4YMkixpPRJ — Olympics (@Olympics) February 20, 2022

2028 – Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles will host its third-ever Olympics in 2028, and will mark the first Games to be held in the United States since Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002.

The iconic Los Angeles Coliseum, constructed before the 1932 Olympics, will once again host events in 2028, while SoFi Stadium, the host site of Super Bowl LVI, will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

2032 – Brisbane, Australia

For the third time, the Summer Olympics will head to Australia, as Brisbane will become the third different city in the country to host the event.

The Olympics were last held in Australia in 2000, when Sydney played the role of host, and prior to that the Games were held in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time in 1956, when Melbourne hosted.