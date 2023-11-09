Which countries have the most Miss Universe crowns?

Since 1952, the Miss Universe competition has been a global beauty pageant that celebrates women and supports them to realize their goals through self-confidence.

According to the Miss Universe Organization, its main goal is to "create and provide a safe space for women to share their stories and drive impact personally, professionally, and philanthropically."

Since its first televised show in 1955, the pageant has been regarded as one of the world's biggest beauty competitions, clocking in nearly 3 million viewers in the United States alone in 2022.

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel made history this week as the first Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA. Gabriel is a 28-year-old fashion designer from San Antonio, Texas, who will go on to represent the U.S. next year at the Miss Universe pageant. Her win coincides with Filipino American History Month, which started in October. Gabriel joins LX to talk about becoming Miss USA 2022.

The competition aims to bring women from dozens of countries to compete for the coveted title of the new queen, who then gains the opportunity to take her social mission to an international audience.

2023's pageant is also expected to be one of the most impactful of the long-running competition after the Miss Universe Organization modified its rules to accept married women and moms.

The 72nd edition of the show is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Ahead of this year's competition, here are all the Miss Universe 2023 contestants crowned so far:

United States: 9

The U.S. has won nine crowns since the competition started in 1952, with its most recent victory being in 2022, with R'Bonney Gabriel:

Miriam Stevenson (1954)

Carol Morris (1956)

Linda Bement (1960)

Sylvia Hitchcock (1967)

Shawn Weatherly (1980)

Chelsi Smith (1995)

Brook Lee ( 1997)

Olivia Culpo (2012)

R'Bonney Gabriel (2022)

VENEZUELA: 7

Venezuela currently holds a total of seven titles. The country is also the only one to have had "back-to-back" crowns in 2008 and 2009.

Maritza Sayalero (1979)

Irene Sáez (1981)

Bárbara Palacios (1986)

Alicia Machado (1996)

Dayana Mendoza (2008)

Stefanía Fernández (2009)

Gabriela Isler (2013)

PUERTO RICO: 5

Marisol Malaret (1970)

Deborah Carthy Deu (1985)

Dayanara Torres (1993)

Denise Quiñones (2001)

Zuleyka Rivera (2006)

PHILIPPINES: 4

Gloria Días (1969)

Margie Morgan (1973)

Pia Wurtzbach (2015)

Catriona Gray (2018)

MEXICO, SWEDEN, SOUTH AFRICA AND INDIA: 3

These four countries are currently tied with three crowns each.

Mexico: Lupita Jones (1991), Ximena Navarrete (2010) and Andrea Meza (2020).

Sweden: Hillevi Rombin (1955), Margareta Arvidsson (1966) and Yvonne Ryding (1984).

South Africa - Margaret Gradiner (1978), Demi Leigh Nel Peters (2017) and Zozibini Tunzi (2019).

India: SushmitaSen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000), and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021)