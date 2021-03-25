A well-known meteorologist received word his own home was hit by a powerful tornado while he was on the air.

James Spann has served as chief meteorologist at the ABC affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, for nearly 25 years.

On Thursday afternoon, while he was warning viewers about severe weather in the area, Spann learned his house was struck by the twister.

He stepped away for about 10 minutes while another meteorologist took over.

When he went back in front of the camera, Spann said his house was hit and sustained major damage, but his wife, who was home, was OK.

Watching @Spann's tornado coverage in Alabama and one of my worst fears happened to him. He said his house was hit and sustained major damage. His wife, who was home, is ok. Reports of major damage near Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/MVhjZD83ni — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) March 25, 2021

Ginger Zee, a meteorologist on "Good Morning America," was an intern for Spann while in college and has remained close to him through the years. She tweeted about Spann as soon as she heard the news.

Last night we talked about how bad this set-up would be. Just now @spann had to step off camera while covering the tornado that went over his home, damaged his neighborhood — his family is safe thank goodness. You have to watch their coverage: https://t.co/hHPLucwyu0 pic.twitter.com/nbOFk40U3P — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) March 25, 2021

Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday were at high risk of strong tornadoes. At least three people were killed and multiple people were injured as a result of the severe weather, Calhoun County reported.