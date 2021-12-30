White House Turns to Supreme Court in Effort to End Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico' Policy

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to rule on whether the Department of Homeland Security must maintain a Trump-era policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which President Joe Biden is trying to eliminate.
The administration asked the justices in a court filing to decide whether Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is required to implement a directive issued during the Trump administration that forces thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their U.S. court dates. A federal appeals court twice thwarted the Biden administration's attempts to terminate the policy.
The administration said this month that it would restart the policy after it lost previous court battles.