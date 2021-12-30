White House Turns to Supreme Court in Effort to End Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico' Policy

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to rule on whether the Department of Homeland Security must maintain a Trump-era policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which President Joe Biden is trying to eliminate.

The administration asked the justices in a court filing to decide whether Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is required to implement a directive issued during the Trump administration that forces thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their U.S. court dates. A federal appeals court twice thwarted the Biden administration's attempts to terminate the policy.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The administration said this month that it would restart the policy after it lost previous court battles.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

One of President Biden's first actions on taking the White House was to begin winding down the Trump Administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as its "Remain in Mexico" policy. NBCLX Contributors Martin Markovits and Alex Luchsinger traveled to Mexico to see the experience through the eyes of two women attempting to gain asylum in the U.S.