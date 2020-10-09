Whitmer Conspiracy Allegations Tied to Boogaloo Movement

Several of the men facing state and federal charges for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and to overthrow the state's government have histories of anti-government organizing, as well as interest in countering what they saw as an "uprising" against President Donald Trump, according to their online profiles and comments, NBC News reports.

A senior federal law enforcement official said federal agents also found that the group of seven men facing state terrorism charges are tied to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen and believe in the "boogaloo" movement, which is largely dedicated to eradicating the government and killing law enforcement officers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanked law enforcement on Thursday for their work in foiling a plot to kidnap her from her vacation home. The governor also accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremism when he refused to condemn white supremacists during last week's debate.

The Michigan kidnapping suspects' online lives revealed boogaloo ties as well and swift online radicalization. The men have not yet appeared in court or entered pleas.

The boogaloo has been linked to a recent string of domestic terrorism plots, often in attempts to ignite what they believe will be a second civil war.

