Who made it into the Capitol Rotunda? Big Tech CEOs got second-row seating

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda has a limited capacity of about 600 people, making the seats inside the nation's Capitol the most sought-after seats in Washington.
The precious spots are usually reserved for Supreme Court justices, military leaders, former presidents and their spouses, Cabinet nominees and visiting foreign leaders. Presidents also tend to invite special guests.
This year, the guest list included the some of the nation's most powerful tech leaders, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai and Tesla CEO and DOGE co-chair Elon Musk, all of whom are sitting together in the second row behind the soon-to-be First Family.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, who on Friday thanked Trump for supporting the company's efforts to remain available to U.S. users, also attended the event but was not sited next to the other technology leaders.
China's vice president, Han Zheng, and Argentinian President Javier Millei, who was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump following his election, was also seen in attendance inside the Rotunda.