Who won each state in 2020? A map of how the US voted

As Americans keep up with results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election, many are wondering how this year's battleground states voted for president in 2020, when President Joe Biden narrowly defeated former President Donald Trump.

The 2024 presidential election hinges on seven swing states: Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina - all states that held the same status in the 2020 election.

Biden won 306 electoral votes in the 2020 election, surpassing the 270 votes necessary to secure a majority in the Electoral College.

Of the swing states, Biden captured vital victories in the "Blue Wall" states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while also winning the Sun Belt states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

North Carolina is the lone 2024 swing state that voted in favor of Trump in 2020.

In addition to the state maps seen above, Biden defeated Trump in Nebraska's 2nd congressional district, while Trump won Maine's 2nd congressional district, with each victory being worth one electoral vote.

Though the aforementioned seven states were also seen as swing states in 2020, several other states won by Trump were contested by Biden, including states that formerly voted for former President Barack Obama such as Iowa, Ohio and Florida.

To see how the country's 2024 swing states are voting in this year's presidential race, check out a full map of presidential election voting here: