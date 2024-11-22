Thanksgiving

Why do presidents pardon turkeys at the White House every Thanksgiving?

The presidential turkey pardon began back in the 1800s

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the White House will mark yet again one of its most unique holiday traditions: Pardoning a turkey.

President Joe Biden is expected to participate in the 77th turkey pardoning before leaving office in January, which this year will feature two turkeys from Minnesota, one weighing 40 pounds and the other 41 pounds, according to the National Turkey Federation.

In keeping with recent tradition, the two birds featured this year will also spend their evening prior to the pardon in a luxury suite at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

But how did this tradition begin? Here's what to know:

Which president pardoned the first turkey?

The tradition began during the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln's son, Tad, asked him to spare a turkey named "Jack," from their holiday meal and he obliged. Years later, President Harry Truman restarted the streak and since then, every president has pardoned at least one bird from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

In the following years, presidents would informally pardon turkeys gifted to them occasionally. President John F. Kennedy, for example, pardoned one of the birds he was gifted in 1963. Similarly, in 1973, President Richard Nixon's wife, First Lady Patricia Nixon, pardoned one and sent it to live on a farm.

Nevertheless, it was not until President Ronald Reagan's presidency that turkey pardoning became a regular practice.

How many turkeys are pardoned by the president?

The president pardons one or two turkeys each year.

What happens to the pardoned turkeys?

After being permitted to live, turkeys are sent to sanctuaries or farms to live a life full of food and relaxation.

This year's turkeys are expected to retreat at Farmamerica, an agricultural interactive center in Minnesota, the National Turkey Federation said.

Who were the pardoned turkeys in 2023?

Last year, Biden pardoned turkeys Liberty and Bell for the 76th anniversary of the event. The turkeys now reside at the University of Minnesota.

Which state produces the most turkeys?

Minnesota is the United States' top turkey-producing state, according to the USDA. The Gopher State raised 38.5 million turkeys from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2023.

North Carolina, Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri round out the top five turkey-producing states.

