After Maine shootings, Will Ferrell, Gronk and others send hype videos to Lewiston football team

The Lewiston High School football team takes on Edward Little High School from neighboring Auburn on Wednesday, giving the two communities impacted by last week's mass shootings a chance to come together and continue the healing process. And the teams are getting some high-profile shoutouts as they prepare to take the field at 5:45 p.m. at Don Roux Field in Lewiston.

Actor Will Ferrell, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones all recorded hype videos supporting the teams, which were posted on social media Wednesday by Jason Fuller, Lewiston High School's athletic director.

"Hello everyone, it's Will Ferrell, and I just want to say, today's the day," the "Anchorman" star and SNL alum said. "Showdown. Lewiston versus Edward Little. Everyone's gonna be watching, everyone's gonna be talking about it. So let's bring it on. Let's bring it on like it's Donkey Kong. Have a great game. Go, fight, win -- whatever that means."

"Hello folks, it's Gronk," Gronkowski added in his video. "I've been thinking about everyone in Lewiston, Maine, and I'm sending my love. I just want to give a shoutout to the Lewiston Blue Devils and Edward Little Red Eddies. We all know you guys are rivals and it's going to be a huge game, and I just want to say you guys are amazing sticking together to stay strong through these tough times. Hope to see some Gronk spike videos. Play ball -- let's go!"

Kraft spoke about his love for the state of Maine, and how he used to go to Wells Beach every summer when he was a child.

"Tonight, two communities come together to celebrate a century-old tradition for the Battle of the Bridge," he said. "Despite heavy hearts, football has always brought communities together, and never has that been more important than right now. For all who are attending the game tonight, we applaud you for supporting one another, and for all those playing in the game tonight, you already are champions. Please know that the New England Patriots are all rooting for you and we love you and you have our compassion, very, very much."

Jones offered his thoughts and prayers for the people of Maine.

"I understand that the Twin Cities (Lewiston and Auburn) are coming together tonight for the Battle of the Bridge. I hope everyone has a great game, and my thoughts and prayers are with everybody," he said. "Go Pats!"

Eighteen people were killed and 13 others injured in the Oct. 25 massacre at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston. The shooter was found dead Friday.

Ferrell, Gronkowski, Kraft and Jones are just the latest celebrities to offer their thoughts following last week's mass shootings.

Actor Patrick Dempsey, a Lewiston native, issued a statement on Thursday saying he was "heartbroken" by the mass shootings.

"I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night's tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine," he said on Instagram. "Maine's great strength is it's sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act. My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community."

Horror writer Stephen King, one of Maine's best-known residents, offered his thoughts on Twitter and penned a brief opinion piece for the New York Times calling for greater gun control legislation. King grew up in Lisbon, where the gunman was found.

The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon. It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 26, 2023

You can watch a livestream of Wednesday's Lewiston-Edward Little football game at https://seasoncast.com/BRGSports1 or listen to it on WIGY Radio in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Lewiston's boys soccer team is also scheduled to play against Edward Little on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Class A North Semifinals.