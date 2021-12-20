Winter Solstice 2021: First Day of Winter Tuesday, Shortest Day of Year

Whether you're a fan of the snow and cold or not, winter is almost here.

Tuesday marks the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year when it comes to combined sunlight and the official beginning of the winter season.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice - when the North Pole has tilted the farthest away from the sun - occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, which is located at 23.5 degrees south of the equator.

When the solstice occurs, the Sun reaches its southernmost position in the sky - no matter where on Earth you happen to be, according to the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

But the length of the day varies depending on one's latitude.

The farther north you are, the shorter the day is, because the sun rises later and sets earlier, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. For locations at similar latitudes, sunrise and sunset times will vary by longitude.

Following Tuesday, sunrises will occur later in the day, but sunsets will also continue to occur later at a faster rate.

While the winter solstice is notably the shortest day of the year, the earliest sunset of 2021 has already taken place.

Unlike the northern half of the globe, the southern portion will experience its longest day and shortest night during the winter solstice, NASA stated.

Days will be shorter than 12 hours in the northern portion, while all southern locations will see days longer than 12 hours.