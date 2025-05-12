Woman accused of giving THC candy to children at a Illinois park: Police

Police are investigating an Illinois woman who is suspected to have given THC candy to children at a local park.

The Wheeling Police Department responded to reports of four children becoming "sluggish and fatigued" after consuming candy handed out by an unknown female at Pleasant Run/Four Acres park Sunday afternoon.

The children were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, where one of the children tested positive for THC, police said.

Officers searched the park area and found a product labeled "MOJO THC MILK CHOCOLATE," which they believe to be connected to the incident.

The woman was last seen wearing a blue and white leather jacket, walking southbound from the park.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the event.

No further information was available.