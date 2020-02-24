Woman, Daughter ‘Brutally Attacked’ for Speaking Spanish in East Boston: Lawyers

A woman is calling on police to investigate after she and her daughter were allegedly attacked in East Boston this month for speaking Spanish.

According to advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights, the woman and her 15-year-old daughter were “brutally assaulted” by white assailants because they were speaking Spanish near Maverick Square on the evening of Feb. 15.

“We were attacked, punched, kicked, and bitten,” the woman, identified as Ms. Vasquez, said in a press release. “I’m having nightmares. I’m afraid to take the train to work, and my family is afraid to speak Spanish in public. My daughter is still wearing a neck brace and she’s having trouble sleeping. We are all very shaken.”

The lawyers’ group said the two required medical attention after the incident.

Vasquez was scheduled to hold a press conference Monday morning to call on police to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the Boston Globe the incident remains under investigation by the Civil Rights Unit.

“No arrests have been made, but it is a very active investigation,” Boyle told the paper.

Lawyers for Civil Rights said the Vasquez family had not been notified of any arrests or whether the incident was being investigated as a hate crime. The advocates said police prepared a report of the attack but did not formally interview the family until legal counsel intervened.