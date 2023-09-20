Michigan

Woman rescued from inside Michigan outhouse toilet after climbing in to retrieve Apple Watch

Michigan State Police say the woman got stuck retrieving her Apple Watch.

By Kyla Russell

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was rescued from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch.

First responders were called Tuesday to the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County’s Bagley Township when the woman was heard yelling for help, state police said Wednesday in a release.

The woman told police she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet, and lowered herself inside to retrieve it but could not get out.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, state police troopers and local emergency responders removed the toilet and pulled the woman to safety using a strap.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

State police urge anyone who loses an item in an outhouse toilet to avoid retrieving it from inside the “containment area,” the release said.

This article tagged under:

MichiganRescue
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us