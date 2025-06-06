‘Worked so hard for this': George Mason grad overcomes paralysis to walk across stage

When Samantha Lewis walked across the stage at George Mason University’s spring graduation ceremony, much of the crowd jumped to their feet to cheer. Just three months before, she couldn't walk.

Lewis had suddenly lost feeling in both of her legs after having a major surgery and other treatments late last year. She was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder, or FND.

Her advisor at George Mason told her it would be best for her to take the semester off. But Lewis had a different goal and set her sites on graduating in May.

The psychology major enrolled in six classes — a feat that's difficult under normal circumstances.

"I’m going to try to do my best because I can’t give up without trying first. And then I was able to apply that mindset to recovery, too."

At the Inova Rehab Center in Mt. Vernon, physical therapists helped her believe in her ability to walk again.

First, Lewis used a harness with small, halting steps before she continued to work with them to build up her strength.

She said she did class work whenever she could.

"In between therapies, it’s not that hard to listen to a lecture," she said.

Calling herself a “work ahead” person, Lewis said her confidence she’d graduate grew as she approached May.

"My realization happened when I got a 100 on my math final in the middle of April," she said.

Before the graduation ceremony, she still often used a wheelchair. Lewis coordinated with disability services to make a plan: She would walk to get her diploma.

"I knew that I worked so hard for this, not just physically, but academically, that I knew I could get across the stage with what we’d been doing with physical therapy," she said.

When the moment came, the crowd watching stood up to cheer and applaud her when they saw her get out of her wheelchair and walk across the stage.

Lewis said it wasn’t until later she learned everyone jumped to their feet, but she could hear them.

"I didn’t know I got that reaction until after because I was so focused on, you know, the dean, getting to her and getting to the end," she said. "I didn’t really know, but I heard.

Also very much on her mind that day — her late father, who died from cancer when she was just 16. He graduated from George Mason in 1989.

"I was thinking about him because I know I made him proud," she said. "I know he was there and probably holding my hand."

The accomplishment, she said, is also a huge testament to her faith.

And as she steps into her next chapter, this is her take away:

"What inspires people is who you become despite what you’ve been through."