Wisconsin

Worker rescued after scaffolding partially collapses at courthouse in Milwaukee

There were no injuries, an official said

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A worker was rescued Thursday after scaffolding partially collapsed above the Milwaukee County Courthouse, police said.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a report of a scaffolding failure around 2:30 p.m., Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

People could be seen lowering ropes to the worker on the "swing stage" as part of a recovery effort, NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV reported. A second worker who was on a ledge above the scaffolding came over to help.

The Milwaukee Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded to the scene and rescued the two workers from the building ledge.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"We were ready to go over the edge...but these folks that are working on this site are highly skilled," Lipski said.

Two other workers were then removed from another scaffolding that did not collapse, officials said.

There were no injuries reported, Lipski said.

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us