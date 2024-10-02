Japan

Japanese airport cancels flights after US bomb from World War II explodes in taxiway

No injuries have been reported and no aircrafts were nearby when the bomb detonated at Miyazaki Airport Wednesday

By Mari Yamaguchi | The Associated Press

Also known as Miyazaki Bougainvillea Airport

An unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II that had been buried at a Japanese airport exploded Wednesday, causing a large crater in a taxiway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights but no injuries, Japanese officials said.

Land and Transport Ministry officials said there were no aircraft nearby when the bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Officials said an investigation by the Self-Defense Forces and police confirmed that the explosion was caused by a 500-pound U.S. bomb and there was no further danger. They were determining what caused its sudden detonation.

A video recorded by a nearby aviation school showed the blast spewing pieces of asphalt into the air like a fountain. Videos broadcast on Japanese television showed a crater in the taxiway reportedly about 7 meters (yards) in diameter and 1 meter (3 feet) deep.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said more than 80 flights had been canceled at the airport, which hopes to resume operations on Thursday morning.

Miyazaki Airport was built in 1943 as a former Imperial Japanese Navy flight training field from which some kamikaze pilots took off on suicide attack missions.

A number of unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S. military during World War II have been unearthed in the area, Defense Ministry officials said.

U.S. & World

Celebrity News 53 mins ago

Frankie Valli responds after viral videos spark fan concerns

Air travel 1 hour ago

Flying is safer than it may seem. Here's what experts and data say

Hundreds of tons of unexploded bombs from the war remain buried around Japan and are sometimes dug up at construction sites.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Japan
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us