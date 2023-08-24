‘World's largest corn maze' debuts incredible ‘Jurassic Park' theme for 2023

A corn maze that bills itself as the “world’s largest” has debuted its incredible look for the 2023 season, with the 1993 film “Jurassic Park” serving as the inspiration for the fall destination.

Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, Illinois, always dazzles with its massive corn mazes, and this year’s iteration is no exception, with numerous winks and references to the iconic film.

The maze, which spans 28 acres, features a giant homage to a T-rex’s pursuit of a speeding Jeep in the middle. Other dinosaurs dot the landscape, including a pterodactyl, a velociraptor, a stegosaurus and a brachiosaurus.

Several different versions of the maze can be tackled, with the biggest potentially taking up to 90 minutes to traverse, according to officials.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Pedestrian bridges can be used to help orient maze-goers.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0223.JPG

Richardson Adventure Farm will open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 9. The farm will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 29. Hours will be 3-9 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays, according to officials.

In addition to the corn maze, giant slides, pedal carts, pig races, and a sunflower maze are all on site.

Food trucks and a craft beer tent will distribute refreshments, according to officials. Finally, there will be live music and a zip line.

Admission is $20 for ages 3-to-12, $24 for ages 13 and up.

More information can be found on the Richardson Farm website.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said the farm opened for the season on Sept. 2, but the opening date is Sept. 9.