The largest digital camera ever built released its first shots of the universe Monday — including colorful nebulas, stars and galaxies.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, located on a mountaintop in Chile, was built to take a deeper look at the night sky, covering hidden corners. Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Energy, it will survey the southern sky for the next 10 years.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The observatory's first look features the vibrant Trifid and Lagoon nebulas located thousands of light-years from Earth. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles. A gaggle of galaxies known as the Virgo Cluster were also captured, including two bright blue spirals.

This image provided by the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory shows another small section of the observatory's total view of the Virgo cluster. (NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory via AP)

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This image provided by the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory shows a small section of the observatory's total view of the Virgo cluster. (NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory via AP)

The observatory hopes to image 20 billion galaxies and discover new asteroids and other celestial objects.

The effort is named after astronomer Vera Rubin, who offered the first tantalizing evidence that a mysterious force called dark matter might be lurking in the universe. Researchers hope the observatory's discerning camera may yield clues about this elusive entity along with another called dark energy.

Cambridge researchers using the James Webb space telescope say they have detected two gases in the atmosphere of the planet K2-18b that hint at alien life.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.