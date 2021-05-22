Iceberg

World's Largest Iceberg Just Broke Off an Antarctic Ice Shelf

The floating mass is bigger than Rhode Island and covers an area more than 70 times that of Manhattan

This photo shows the giant slab of ice that has broken off from the Ronne Ice Shelf, lying in the Weddell Sea, on May 13.
ESA

An enormous chunk of ice bigger than Rhode Island has broken off an Antarctic ice shelf, according to the European Space Agency. The floating mass covers more than 1,600 square miles, making it the largest iceberg in the world, agency officials said.

The iceberg, dubbed A-76, calved off the Ronne Ice Shelf into the Weddell Sea. The European Space Agency's twin Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellites spotted the giant slab of ice breaking away on May 13.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The U.S. National Ice Center — which is operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Navy and the Coast Guard — confirmed the calving event the following day and recorded the position of A-76 in the Weddell Sea.

U.S. & World

Palestine May 21

Palestinians See Victory in Gaza Truce as Israel Warns Hamas

South Korea 18 hours ago

Biden, South Korea's Moon ‘Deeply Concerned' About NKorea

"Iceberg A-76 calves from the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf in the Weddell Sea and is currently the largest iceberg in the world," the organization tweeted Friday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

IcebergRhode IslandEuropean Space Agency
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us