LGBTQ

‘Worst List' Names 180 Colleges That Are ‘Unsafe' For LGBTQ Students

The list includes colleges and universities that have either received or applied for a religious exemption to Title IX

Main entrance to the campus of Brigham Young University
George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Campus Pride, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ inclusivity and safety at U.S. colleges and universities, on Monday released its annual Worst List naming 180 colleges and universities as “the absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth.”

The nonprofit added 50 universities to the list since last year, making it the longest it has been in its six-year history.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The list includes colleges and universities that have either received or applied for a religious exemption to Title IX, a federal law that protects students from discrimination in federally funded schools, or have a “demonstrated history of anti-LGBTQ policies, programs and practices,” according to a news release.

School boards need to see evidence of a problem before committing to action. So GLSEN conducted a survey with results showing 59% of LGBTQ students feel unsafe or unwelcome at their schools. GLSEN National Student Council member Aiden Cloud says that's a problem that needs to be addressed with better protections, particularly after several states passed laws that affect LGBTQ kids.

U.S. & World

Facebook 4 hours ago

‘The Facebook Papers': What They Are and Takeaways From the Leaks

COVID-19 37 mins ago

COVID Cases Falling, But Trouble Signs Arise as Winter Looms

Part of the reason this year’s list is significantly longer is because of modifications made to the Title IX religious exemption process in recent years. The Trump administration allowed religious schools to be automatically exempt from Title IX, a change from the Obama administration's rule that required schools to submit a letter outlining why they needed an exemption.

Title IX exemption allows schools to continue receiving federal funds while, for example, enforcing a rule that prohibits students from engaging in gay sex or same-sex relationships.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

LGBTQcollegeColleges & UniversitiesLGBT
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us