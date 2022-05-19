collision

Watch: Wrong-Way Buggy Driver Crashes Into Police Car

Footage shows the wrong-way buggy driver hitting the law enforcement vehicle on US 3122 in Ashtabula County, Ohio

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An Amish buggy driver going the wrong way hit a police car in Ohio in an incident captured on body camera video.

Footage shows the wrong-way buggy driver hitting the law enforcement vehicle on US 3122 in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Once the buggy came to an abrupt stop, the driver was found slumped over, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who was wearing common Amish attire, was then placed in handcuffs and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

collisionOhio
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us