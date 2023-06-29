Zac Efron shares rare photo with little sister Olivia and brother Henry during family outing

Zac Efron is coming alive with big brother duties.

Case in point? "The Greatest Showman" star's latest family outing in his hometown of San Luis Obispo, Calif.

On June 29, Efron shared a photo of himself carrying his 3-year-old sister Olivia and baby brother Henry in his arms during a visit to the greatest show: "Circus Vargas." The "High School Musical" alum, 35, captioned the smiley snapshot on Instagram, "Showtime."

And you can bet on it that the Efron clan had a blast. As seen in a video posted to Instagram Stories, Efron and his siblings were in awe as they watched an aerial act from the crowd.

"Wow," exclaimed Efron, who was pictured with Olivia in his lap. Meanwhile, his dad, David Efron, was seen sitting with Henry as the group cheered on the performers.

The "Baywatch" actor's brother Dylan Efron, 31, also approved of the cute circus day, bopping to the top of the comments section with two heart emojis.

But while Efron is happy babysitting his siblings, fatherhood is not what he's looking for at the moment. After playing a dad in 2022's "Firestarter", he admitted, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary."

"I have a little bit more growing to do, probably," he said during a May 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I don't know. Not yet."