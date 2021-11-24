No More Online Sports Betting in Florida…for Now

On Wednesday, the Hard Rock Sports Book app was still up and running. Listing gambling odds and betting lines for dozens of games, college and pros, despite a judge's ruling that the online betting service is not legal.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. squashed the gaming compact signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Seminole tribe.

The state legislature held a special session to pass the deal and it was supposed to generate billions of dollars in revenues for Florida over the 30-year term.

The deal called for all online bets to be placed on Seminole tribal land.

But the judge scoffed at the plan for people to place bets through an app, anywhere, like on their couch, and then have that routed through the tribe’s computer servers on their property.

The judge said that isn’t even close to placing bets on tribal land, even calling the notion “fiction.”

South Florida Gaming attorney Daniel Wallach said the outcome, in his legal opinion, was a no brainer.

“Anyone who understands how to read statutes can tell you that the limits of the Indian gaming regulatory act are limited territorially to the four walls, or four corners, of the Indian reservation," Wallach said. "The gaming activity under this federal Law can only be on Indian land.”

One portion of the judge’s decision came as a surprise to many, ruling Seminole tribal casinos are not allowed to offer craps and roulette tables at their facilities.

Those are popular table games that would have created full Vegas-style casinos.

Governor DeSantis is also making news on another front: his poll numbers.

Polling company, St. Pete Polls did a phone survey last Thursday and Friday looking at several Florida races, like the run for governor next year.

Results show that Governor DeSantis is up against Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, 50.6 percent to 44.8 percent, respectively.

In another potential head to head matchup against agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, also a Democrat, DeSantis enjoys a nine point lead, 51 percent to 42 percent.

NBC6 Political Analyst Carlos Curbelo says the power of incumbency can’t be underestimated.

“They’re always in the news, there always making news. Governor DeSantis has had some setbacks, but really nothing major. No major scandals, nothing that can really hurt his image with most voters, although he has gotten sideways with some of the centrist voters," Curbelo said.

St. Pete Polls also surveyed the race for the U.S. Senate next year:

Marco Rubio leading one of the more popular Democrats, Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings 51 percent to 44 percent.

These polls are for elections next November 2022, so there’s plenty of time for those numbers to move in any direction.