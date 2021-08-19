ONLY ON 6: New Body Cam Footage Shows Residents Scrambling to Safety After Surfside Collapse

A fulfilled public records request for first responder bodycam footage shows Officer Ariol Lage’s video from first moments police arrived at the scene of the Champlain Towers South partial collapse in Surfside.

NBC 6 had previously shown the initial 18 minutes, but the newly obtained video shows an extended version running 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Residents can be heard asking officers about family members in the building, including a woman asking about her 87 year-old mother in the building with "major heart issues."

The video also shows police officers directing residents north past 90th Street, specifically to the Rec Center on 93rd and Collins.