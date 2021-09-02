News

Orlando

Orlando Airport Crowds Forecast To Exceed Pre-Pandemic Pack

The forecast is more than double what the Orlando airport experienced during the Labor Day weekend travel period last year

By AP

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Traffic at Florida's busiest airport this holiday weekend is forecast to exceed pre-pandemic crowds.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that this Labor Day weekend they are expecting more than 303,000 departures, a 7% increase above Labor Day weekend in 2019.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

If it pans out, that forecast will be more than double what the Orlando airport experienced during the Labor Day weekend travel period last year.

The official holiday travel period starts Thursday and ends next Tuesday.

News

first alert weather 9 hours ago

Hot, Humid and Stormy Labor Day Weekend Across South Florida

COVID-19 20 hours ago

Mentor to Young Men Among 15 MDCPS Staff to Die of COVID in Ten Days

The busiest travel day of the holiday weekend is expected to be on Saturday when Orlando International Airport is forecast to have more than 53,000 departures.

Before the pandemic started in the U.S. in March 2020, the theme park mecca was the most visited place in the U.S., with 76 million visitors in 2019. That figure fell to 35.3 million visitors last year.

“This holiday it appears many travelers are soaking in the last bit of summer by taking a trip to Orlando," the airport said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

OrlandoFloridatravelLabor Day
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us