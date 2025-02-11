Palm Beach County corrections deputy shot, killed in ‘targeted' incident: Authorities

An off-duty Palm Beach County corrections deputy was shot and killed Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Authorities were called to repots of gunfire at 7:32 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Avenue D in Belle Glade, about 46 miles west of Palm Beach.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, PBSO said.

The 39-year-old deputy had been with the sheriff's office for three years, authorities said.

"A ceremonial escort will take place this evening from St. Mary’s Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's office said. "Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. We are distraught to say the least."

An investigation revealed that the "incident was targeted," but PBSO did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.