Perks of Being Pregnant in Japan

You may have noticed I haven’t posted much about eating sushi. That’s because I’m pregnant in Japan!

I’m only about four months along, but I thought I’d look into some of the benefits that come with being pregnant in Japan.

One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Japan were little mother and child images everywhere. After doing some research, I found out that the Japanese government apparently gives out keychain badges to help the public recognize expectant mothers. I got one at a city information booth on the train.

Sometimes you don’t show or have a bump in an early stages of pregnancy so an example of when this might be helpful is on the train or subway or if you're unable to carry heavy bags since you’re carrying a child!

On the train, there are designated priority seats for pregnant women or those who are elderly or disabled.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In public bathrooms, I have also seen large changing tables and a dedicated seat for a baby while you're using the restroom.

These may seem like small gestures or conveniences, but these social courtesies can go a long way.

I was lucky enough to get this badge of honor so instead of saying "watashi wa ninshin shite imas," which means "I’m pregnant" in Japanese, I could just point to my belly and people would know.