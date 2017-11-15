Alabama GOP Threatens Retaliation For Disloyalty to Moore - NBC 6 South Florida
Alabama GOP Threatens Retaliation For Disloyalty to Moore

Alabama Republican officeholders who run against Moore or support a challenger could theoretically be barred from running again on the Republican ticket until 2023

    AP/Brynn Anderson
    In this September 25, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally in Fairhope, Ala.

    As more Washington's GOP officials come out against Alabama's GOP U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore after sexual abuse allegations, the GOP support in Alabama has double down on their support for Moore and even made threats against defectors, NBC News reported. 

    Alabama's Republican Party chairwoman, Terry Lathan, told the local media that she was prepared to enforece strict party bylaws on unsupportive members of the party. 

    Alabama GOP bylaws give the party "the right to deny ballot access to a candidate for public office" to any elected official who "either publicly participated in the primary election of another political party or publicly supported a nominee of another political party," NBC News reported. 

    The provision applies for six years, meaning Alabama Republican officeholders who run against Moore or support a challenger could theoretically be barred from running again on the Republican ticket until 2023. 

