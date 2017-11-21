Why Alabama Young Republicans Are Deserting Roy Moore

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore held a news conference surrounded by religious leaders Thursday after two more women accused him of pursuing them when they were teenagers.

The Young Republican Federation of Alabama voted this weekend to suspend support of Roy Moore, the party's nominee for U.S. Senate in next month's special election, NBC News reported.

The recent allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore set many young conservatives against him and the state party, which is standing by its candidate. Jackie Curtiss, 27, the chair of the federation, said she'd likely skip voting rather than back Democrat Doug Jones, and that the scandal has split the state party along generational lines.

"I've never felt the inner turmoil I feel over this," Curtiss said. "At some point, decency comes before politics."

The group won't restore its support for Moore unless he can discredit allegations of improper relationships with teenage girls and young women when he was in his 30s, decades ago.

Roy Moore Accuser Shares Alleged Sexual Assault Incident