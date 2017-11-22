Texas Congressman Apologizes for Explicit Photo Posted Online

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas, 6th District) apologized a day before Thanksgiving for a sexually explicit photo of him being shared on social media.

Barton's acknowledgment of the photo was first reported by The Texas Tribune.

"You're as aware of what was posted as I am," Barton, 68, told the Tribune Tuesday night.

How the photo got online isn't clear. Representatives for Barton released the following statement regarding the anonymous tweet Wednesday afternoon: "While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down. - Joe Barton"

Barton, who was last elected in 2016 and is the longest-serving Congress member from Texas, had announced he was running for re-election in 2019 and hoped to secure his twelfth term in the House

He told the Texas Tribune Tuesday that he was considering his future in light of the leaked photo.

"I am talking to a number of people, all of whom I have faith in, and am deciding how to respond, quite frankly," Barton said.