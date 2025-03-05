Democratic Rep. Al Green removed after disrupting Trump's speech

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the House chamber Tuesday night after disrupting President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

Green, who has long pushed to impeach Trump dating to his previous term in office, stood and shook his cane toward the president in the opening minutes of his speech.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Other lawmakers cheered and booed Green, causing further chaos on the House floor as Trump paused his speech. The uproar prompted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to read aloud from House rules.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions,” Johnson said, an admonishment aimed at Green.

After Green refused to sit and allow Trump to continue, Johnson called for the House sergeant at arms to remove him from the chamber.

The chamber Tuesday night was filled with other signs of protest and pushback.

Members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus wore pink to protest Trump’s policies on women and families. Other Democrats wore blue and yellow ties in support of Ukraine, days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance tangled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an unexpectedly hostile Oval Office meeting.

Also visible on some Democratic members: stickers accusing Elon Musk of “stealing Social Security.” Musk, a billionaire whose government efficiency initiative is scrutinizing Social Security finances, has called the program a “Ponzi scheme.”

Some Democrats also held black paddles that read “SAVE MEDICAID,” “ PROTECT VETERANS” and “MUSK STEALS.” Rep. Rashida Tlalib, D-Mich., held a white board that read “THAT’S A LIE.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: