‘We Have to Act': Biden Calls for Tougher Gun Laws After Texas School Shooting

President Joe Biden called for tougher gun laws after 18 children and three adults were killed Tuesday at a Texas elementary school.

"I am sick and tired of it," Biden told a national audience Tuesday evening. "We have to act."

Biden was on Air Force One Tuesday afternoon when a gunman acting alone killed 18 students and three adults at a Texas elementary school. The president's departure for Asia last week came just two days after he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.

"The gun manufactures have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons, which make them the most and largest profit," Biden said. "For God's sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry. Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God's name is our backbone to have the courage to stand up to the lobbies. It's time to turn this pain into action."

Vice President Kamala Harris said that people normally say in a moment like this, “our hearts break — but our hearts keep getting broken ... and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families.”

“We have to have the courage to take action ... to ensure something like this never happens again,” she said.

First Lady Jill Biden, herself a teacher, tweeted, “Lord, enough. Little children and their teacher. Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott discusses the shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 14 students and 1 teacher dead.

Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.