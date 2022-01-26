gun laws

California City Approves 1st US Insurance Law for Gun Owners

The proposal aims at reducing gun violence in the San Francisco Bay Area city

hand holding gun
Getty Images

A California city voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance in what’s believed to be the first measure of its kind in the United States.

The San Jose City Council overwhelmingly approved the measure despite opposition from some gun owners who said it would violate their Second Amendment rights.

The council also voted to require thousands of gun owners in the city to pay a small fee, which would be used for firearm safety education and services such as domestic violence prevention and mental health services.

