Biden Holding Events in Little Haiti and Little Havana Prior to NBC News Town Hall Monday

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a pair of Miami events he and his wife will be attending Monday prior to participating in an NBC News town hall the same evening.

In a press release, Biden's campaign said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, would visit the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami at around 2:45 p.m. After their visit, the former Vice President plans on speaking in Little Havana to deliver remarks on "building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families."

Later in the evening, NBC News will hold a town hall event with Joe Biden at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially distanced audience of undecided Florida voters, the network said.

The town hall, hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday — two days before the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California in Utah.