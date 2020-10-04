Joe Biden

Biden Holding Events in Little Haiti and Little Havana Prior to NBC News Town Hall Monday

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden depart his wife, Jill Biden, after voting in Delaware's state primary election at the New Castle County Board of Elections office in Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2020.
Patrick Semansky/AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a pair of Miami events he and his wife will be attending Monday prior to participating in an NBC News town hall the same evening.

In a press release, Biden's campaign said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, would visit the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami at around 2:45 p.m. After their visit, the former Vice President plans on speaking in Little Havana to deliver remarks on "building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families."

Later in the evening, NBC News will hold a town hall event with Joe Biden at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially distanced audience of undecided Florida voters, the network said.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

At Least a Quarter of Disney Layoffs Coming From Florida

Miami Dolphins 38 mins ago

Wilson Leads Seahawks to First 4-0 Start Since 2013

The town hall, hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday — two days before the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California in Utah.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenNBC NewsLittle HavanaJill BidenLittle Haiti
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us