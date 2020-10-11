Joe Biden

Biden to Hold Pair of Broward County Events Tuesday

Biden's South Florida appearance will take place just one day after President Trump's sunshine state visit

Joe Biden Campaign
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Vice President and current democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold a pair of events in Broward County Tuesday, the Biden campaign announced Sunday evening.

In a press release, the campaign says Biden will speak Tuesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines on "his vision for older Americans."

Later, Biden will appear at an event in Miramar to encourage Floridians to make a plan to vote.

Biden's South Florida appearance will take place just one day after President Trump's sunshine state visit. Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Sanford on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenDecision 2020
