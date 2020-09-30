Bovo, Levine Cava to Meet Wednesday in Miami-Dade Mayoral Race Virtual Forum

Miami-Dade County mayoral candidates Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo are set to discuss issues important to voters in a virtual forum Wednesday night.

The 7 p.m. forum, hosted by the Miami-Dade County League of Cities and moderated by NBC 6’s Willard Shepard, will help set the stage ahead of Election Day for one of the most powerful political positions in the state of Florida.

Bovo and Levine Cava finished neck and neck in August’s primary election, with Bovo receiving 29.28% of the vote and Levine Cava at 28.79%, according to the county's elections office.

The forum precedes Saturday’s mayoral debate, hosted by NBC 6 and Telemundo 51, where the two will solidify their stances on topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation, the environment, and more.

NBC 6 anchors Jackie Nespral and Jawan Strader will moderate the debate that airs Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 7 p.m. on NBC 6.

There are three ways to vote in Miami-Dade: by mail, early voting starting on Oct. 19, and Election Day on Nov. 3. For more information on voting, click here.