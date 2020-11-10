Election Latest: DOJ's Election Crimes Chief Resigns

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. As he begins his transition to the presidency, Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to a more pressing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other. Biden on Monday announced the members of a task force of public health experts to help his administration prepare to take on the virus.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is throwing the presidential transition into tumult. Trump has refused to concede and blocked government officials from cooperating with Biden’s team. He has pursued legal challenges in several states and repeatedly made a barrage of false or dubious claims about large-scale voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states that broke for Biden, so far without proof.

The outcome of contests in Georgia and North Carolina remained in play and solidly Republican state of Alaska has also not been called because it is only 50% counted and will not release absentee numbers until Nov. 10. Also hanging on the balance is control of the Senate, which hinges on two runoff races in Georgia that will be decided in January.

Here are the latest developments on the transition and election results:

Alaska to Begin Counting Absentee Ballots Tuesday

Alaska election officials plan to begin counting more than 155,000 absentee and other ballots Tuesday, a week after Election Day.

Some have questioned or criticized the lag, citing a provision of state law that says the counting of reviewed absentee ballots should begin the night of the election. But Maria Bahr, an Alaska Department of Law spokesperson, said absentee ballots are not deemed eligible for counting until voter histories have been run to guard against any possible duplicate votes.

The process involves going through precinct registers, which election officials were still receiving Monday, Division of Elections spokesperson Tiffany Montemayor said. She said it can take time for mail to arrive in the vast state.

“We're using every resource that we can to get those things in as fast as we can,” she said.

DOJ's Election Crimes Chief Resigns Over Barr's Voter Fraud Probe Memo

The head of the branch of the Justice Department that prosecutes election crimes resigned Monday hours after Attorney General William Barr issued a memo to federal prosecutors to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.

Richard Pilger, who was director of the Election Crimes Branch of the DOJ, sent a memo to colleagues that suggested his resignation was linked to Barr’s memo, which was issued as the president’s legal team mount baseless legal challenges to the election results, alleging widespread voter fraud cost him the race.

“Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications, and in accord with the best tradition of the John C. Keeney Award for Exceptional Integrity and Professionalism (my most cherished Departmental recognition), I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch,” Pilger’s letter said, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

Read the full story here.