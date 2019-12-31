Decision 2020

Florida Poll Shows Biden Ahead of Trump, Who Tops Other Democrats

Trump won Florida in the 2016 election, and it figures to be a key swing state again in 2020

President Donald Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden but ahead of all other Democrats in Florida ahead of the 2020 election, according to the latest Mason-Dixon poll.

Biden holds a narrow 47-45 percent lead over Trump among Florida voters with 8 percent undecided, according to the poll of 625 registered voters taken between Dec. 11 and Dec. 16.

Florida is expected to be a key swing state in the 2020 election. Trump won the Sunshine State in 2016 with 49.02 percent to Hillary Clinton's 47.82 percent.

Trump polled much better against other Democratic challengers in Florida, with a 51-42 percent lead over Elizabeth Warren, a 49-44 percent lead over Bernie Sanders and a 49-45 percent lead over Pete Buttigieg.

The poll was conducted throughout Florida and included 328 women and 297 men. Of those polled, 231 were registered Democrats, 225 were registered Republicans, and 169 were Independent or other. The poll has a margin of error of + or - 4 percentage points.

