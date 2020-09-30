How to Get Tickets to NBC News' Town Hall With Joe Biden in Miami

Florida voters can be a part of the live audience at NBC News' town hall with Joe Biden next week in Miami.

"Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt will moderate a conversation with the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Monday, Oct. 5 outside the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The town hall will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Click here to reserve tickets to the event. Tickets are free but limited. The event will be socially distanced and attendees are required to wear masks.

Biden will answer questions from Holt and attendees on various issues affecting Americans. Some may get the opportunity to ask a question on air.

The network said it has also offered to host a similar town hall event with President Donald Trump.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News and NBC 6