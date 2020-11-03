Levine Cava Faces Off Against Bovo in Miami-Dade County Mayor's Race

What to Know Esteban "Steve" Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava are going head-to-head in Tuesday's Miami-Dade mayoral runoff

Bovo and Levine Cava were the top two vote getters in the August primary

It marks the first time since 2011 that Miami-Dade will have a new mayor

Voters in Miami-Dade will be deciding on a new mayor in Tuesday's election in a race that has a pair of county commissioners aiming for the position.

Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban "Steve" Bovo are facing each other in Tuesday's runoff, after they were the top two finishers in the August primary.

Out of a field of six candidates, Bovo was the top voter getter in the primary, with 122,135 votes, good for 29.28%, slightly ahead of Levine Cava's 120,089 votes and 28.79%.

On paper, it's a non-partisan race, though Levine Cava has mostly aligned herself with Democrats while Bovo has aligned himself with conservatives.

Levine Cava would be the county's first female mayor if elected. She won her first commissioner race for District 8 in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018, but resigned her county commission seat to run for mayor.

Bovo served as a councilman for the City of Hialeah, was a state representative from 2008 to 2011, and has served as commissioner for Miami-Dade's District 13 since 2011.

Levine Cava and Bovo laid out their competing visions for the county during an NBC 6 Mayoral Debate in October.

Bovo spoke about re-focusing on basic county needs.

“We throw money at issues instead of coming up with plans and collaboration to get these things done," Bovo said. "As mayor I want to make sure we realign what the purpose of your county government was built to do. Make sure your garbage is picked up on time, that the pot hole is fixed. That’s what we do in local government. We can’t radicalize it, then we fail. We fail in all ends."

Levine Cava spoke about investing in social services.

"There’s nothing radical about providing services. There’s nothing radical about the county caring about its citizens and spending its money. Look, who else is going to take care of our seniors?" said Levine Cava. "Sure, there are some state programs and private programs but in the end we are responsible for the well being of all our residents. That is exactly what I’ve done and there’s nothing radical about it."

Both are looking to replace Carlos Gimenez, who has served as Miami-Dade's mayor since 2011 but is now term-limited and running for Congress as a Republican.