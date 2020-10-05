Monday is Final Day to Register to Vote in Florida for November Election

Monday is the final day to register in Florida for November's election.

Registration can be done in person, at a driver’s license office, tax collector’s office that issues driver’s licenses or ID cards, or a Voter Registration office.

To register by mail you can print out a registration form available through your Supervisor of Elections Office (also available in Spanish) and mail it in but it must be postmarked by October 5.

To register online, visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

To find out if you're registered, visit the Florida Department of State's voter registration lookup tool. You can plug in your name and birth date to check your voter status, including your polling place, sample ballot and vote-by-mail ballot status.