Mucarsel-Powell Concedes to Gimenez in Close District 26 Race

Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has conceded to Republican Carlos Gimenez following a close race for Florida's District 26.

Mucarsel-Powell thanked her supporters in a Thursday morning tweet, and said they would continue to monitor the counting of ballots.

"I still believe in everything we fought for, and I will always stand with you as we continue our fight for progress. We're continuing to closely monitor as all ballots, including potentially undelivered mail ballots, are counted in this race," she wrote. "Meanwhile, I want to congratulate Carlos Gimenez on his victory. I'm committed to helping with a smooth transition process so that we continue to serve our constituents during this change."

It has been the greatest honor of my life to have served Florida’s 26th Congressional District.



I’m so grateful to all of our supporters: you knocked on doors, made calls, and mobilized our community around a vision for a more just, more equitable South Florida. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) November 5, 2020

Gimenez won by about 12,000 votes, according to elections department figures.

U.S. House District 26 100% reporting

Gimenez, a former firefighter and Miami-Dade County mayor, prevailed over Mucarsel-Powell in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West. The seat has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections.

Gimenez has made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues. Mucarsel-Powell, who is originally from Ecuador, also stressed recovery from the pandemic as a major priority.

"This isn't what we hoped for. But I am a firm believer that things always happen for a reason. With you by my side, we will continue to do great things for South Florida," Mucarsel-Powell tweeted. "I am so, so proud and honored to have stood with you in this campaign."