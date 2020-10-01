NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Set to Host Debate Between Miami-Dade County Mayoral Candidates

The two candidates vying for one of the most powerful political positions in the state will debate their differences inside the studios of NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 on Saturday.

Both Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo made it into the runoff for Miami-Dade County Mayor after finishing as the two top voter getters in August’s primary election.

“It is so important to have debates, this is the most important position in Miami-Dade County,” said Levine Cava.

Bovo said he’s eager to talk about Miami-Dade’s future.

“The idea of democracy, and how democracy works, I think precisely are tied to the ability to debate, to exchange ideas,” said Bovo.

Jackie Nespral and Jawan Strader will moderate the one hour debate. And there are plenty of topics to discuss, from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, to transportation and the environment.

“For us it is a great opportunity to have them express how they intend to resolve the problems of this community,“ said Jorge Carballo, President and General Manager of NBC6 & Telemundo 51.

“We are extremely proud and extremely happy that they have accepted our invitation.”

Going into the primary election Bovo enjoyed the endorsement of Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

After that election, Bovo’s former opponent, Monique Barley, endorsed him for the general election. Bovo beat Barley in August’s primary election.

“I think this campaign is going to show a different direction of where we want our county to go and I’m excited about the opportunity to debate her,” Bovo said.

Levine Cava boasts her own endorsements, including that of South Florida Congresswomen Donna Shalala, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

All of them announced their support for Levine Cava the day after the primary election.

“The public needs to hear how we weigh up, our visions for the future are very different,” said Levine Cava. “ I am eager to speak with the public through the debate, through all means possible.”

