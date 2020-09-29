Joe Biden

NBC News to Hold Town Hall With Joe Biden in Miami

The event will be hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt two days before the vice presidential debate

In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NBC News will hold a town hall event with Joe Biden in Miami next week, the network announced Tuesday.

The town hall, hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday — two days before the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California in Utah.

The event will be held outside at Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially distanced audience of undecided Florida voters, the network said.

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 presidential election

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

'Keep Yapping Man' and Other Top Exchanges: Trump, Biden Meet in Acrimonious First Debate

Decision 2020 1 hour ago

Key Moments From the First Presidential Debate

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News and this station.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenMiamiLester HoltTown Hall
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us