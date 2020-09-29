NBC News to Hold Town Hall With Joe Biden in Miami

NBC News will hold a town hall event with Joe Biden in Miami next week, the network announced Tuesday.
The town hall, hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday — two days before the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California in Utah.
The event will be held outside at Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially distanced audience of undecided Florida voters, the network said.
