Trump to Hold Late Night Rally in Miami Sunday

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a late night rally in Miami Sunday.

Trump is scheduled to appear at the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at 11:30 p.m. at Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Similar Trump rallies are scheduled for earlier in the day in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia.

Trump held a rally in Tampa on Thursday, as he seeks to win the state's crucial 29 electoral votes in Tuesday's election. Trump carried the state by 113,000 votes over Hillary Clinton in 2016, a margin of 1.2 percentage points.

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden also campaigned in Florida on Thursday and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will be campaigning in South Florida on Saturday.